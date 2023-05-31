Two shot in Tunapuna
A man and woman were shot while walking on a street in Tunapuna on Monday night.
Police said the 19-year-old woman and 23-year-old man were walking on Greaves Street, near St Augustine Circular, at around 10.20 pm when they heard gunshots behind them.
As they turned around they saw a gunman and began to run but were shot.
The woman was shot on her right shin while the man was shot on his buttocks.
Passers-by took them to the hospital where they remained up to Tuesday afternoon.
Tunapuna police visited the scene and are continuing enquiries.
