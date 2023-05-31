TTFA, TTPFL congratulate teams for Concacaf qualification

-

The TT Football Association (TTFA) and TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) has congratulated the league’s top three tier one teams on securing qualification to upcoming Concacaf tournaments.

After Sunday’s matchday 18 results, league leaders AC Port of Spain and second-placed TT Defence Force qualified to compete at the 2023 Concacaf Caribbean Cup, after finishing in the top two spots by Concacaf’s Sunday deadline.

The Concacaf Caribbean Cup kicks off its five months of group stage action on August 22.

The TTFA and TTPFL also acknowledged Tiger Tanks Club Sando for qualifying for the Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield as they held firm to third place on the tier one standings after Sunday’s matches.

This Caribbean Club Shield takes place in St Kitts and Nevis from August 3 to 13.

A TTFA statement on Monday said, “We wish these three clubs the best of luck in their respective competitions and will support them as they represent TT at the regional club level.”

The official draw for the 2023 Concacaf Caribbean Cup and 2023 Concacaf Club Shield will be held on June 8.

Concerning the ongoing TTPFL tier one, there are four more rounds of league play before its conclusion on June 17, where the champion will be crowned. The first, second and third-placed teams at the end of the league, after 22 rounds, will receive prize money.