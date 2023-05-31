TRHA CEO sacked

Fired CEO Simon Wiltshire -

CEO of the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) Simon Wiltshire has been fired from the post.

In a press release on Tuesday, the board, chaired by Christlyn Moore, said it had terminated the services of Wiltshire as CEO with immediate effect.

He joined the RHA in February 2022.

The release also announced the appointment of general manager of operations Garth Alexander as acting CEO with effect from May 30. It said Alexander will lead the authority for six months in the first instance.