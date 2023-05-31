Tobago labourer on $.25m bail for rape

A Scarborough magistrate granted $250,000 bail to a 26-year-old labourer on Monday on a charge of rape.

A police press release on Wednesday said the accused must also report at the Shirvan Road police station every Saturday before 8 pm, and shall have no contact with the victim or come within 50 feet of her.

He is also to live at Lesson George Drive, Lowlands, Tobago. The matter is set for hearing on June 23.

According to a police report, the victim said that around 9.15 pm on May 18, she left home with the accused, whom she knows quite well, to go to Crown Point to buy dinner.

On their return, he took her to an apartment in Lowlands, where he had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

Investigations were led by acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and ASP Seecharan, acting Inspector Miller and Sgt Caterson of the Special Victims Department, Tobago.

The accused was arrested and charged on May 25.