Seize those noise devices

THE EDITOR: The police need to invoke section 70 of the Summary Offences Act on people who are disturbing their neighbours and neighbourhood with their inconsiderate noise-making devices.

Most of these devices are massive, located outside the said house and pointed away from the said house.

If the owner sees a need for such a massive noise-making devices, they should be located inside the house, not outside and pointed away from the said house.

The TTPS needs to be reminded of the broken-window syndrome. And the quotation, "A stitch in time, saves nine." Small issues usually result in bigger issues.

TTPS, please invoke section 70. And seize the devices.

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

via e-mail