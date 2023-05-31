North Coast Jazz and Heritage Festival

Stacey Sobers on stage at the North Coast Jazz Festival. - Andrea De Silva

The North Coast Jazz and Heritage Festival took place from May 26-28.

The festival started last Friday with its movie night with the showing of the 2018 movie Hero: The Extraordinary Life and Times of Ulric Cross. There was also turtle-watching that night, along with music from the North Coast Pan Serenaders.

Jazz in Blanchisseuse was held on May 27 at the Sir Solomon Hochoy Grounds with performances by Mungal Patasar, Nisa, Stacey Sobers and Duvone Stewart, all accompanied by the Dean Williams Quintet.

The Burt Marcellin-led Brass 2 the World, with vocalists Heaven “Snakey” Charles, Amrika Mutroo, Kyle “KC” Cowie and soca icons Ronnie McIntosh and Austin “SuperBlue” Lyons also performed at the show.

Here are some highlights from that show.