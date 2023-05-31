Man charged 17 years after Diego Martin murder

File photo -

SEVENTEEN years after a Diego Martin man was gunned down during an all-fours card game lime, a Santa Cruz man has been charged with his murder.

In a media release on Wednesday, police said Kelly “Machine Gun Kelly” Allert, 41, of Akal Extension Road, Santa Cruz, was charged with murdering Kevin “Al Capone” St John of Union Road, Four Roads.

St John was shot dead on May 7, 2006 at a lime at Jerry Street, Blue Basin Road, Diego Martin.

According to the media report, Allert was held and later charged after the Homicide Bureau’s cold-case specialist Kirk Griffith reviewed the case.

Griffith, the release said, "generated an extensive report with recommendations and a clinical approach was taken to bring closure to the matter."

As a result, Allert was arrested on May 23 and six days later, charged with murder and possession of a gun and ammunition.

Allert was charged by PC McDavid of the Cold Case Unit. The investigation was led by Snr Supt Rishi Singh and Supt Lyndon Douglas. The investigation was supervised by Sgt Nanhoo with assistance from WPCs Rodriguez, Pamphille and Ramkissoon.