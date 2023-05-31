In The Headlines takes Guineas at Santa Rosa

Jockey Tristan Phillips, far right, rides In the Headlines to victory in the Guineas race at the Arima Race Club, Santa Rosa, Tuesday. - AYANNA KINSALE

In The Headlines raced to a hat-trick of Grade One Guineas titles in the feature event on Tuesday’s holiday card at Santa Rosa Park in Arima.

The three-year-old West Indian filly, ridden by jockey Tristan Phillips, won the 1800m race on a sloppy surface at main track one. In The Headlines covered the distance in one minute and 56.06 seconds.

Coming in second was Theory of Colours, while Blinding Lights and Angry Bird rounded off the top four finishers in the seven-horse race.

Seconds before the race, keen contender Firecracker encountered some problems in the starting gate and escaped. She was later withdrawn.

At the start, Angry Bird took an early lead with Harts Gap in second, Beep Beep third and In The Headlines fourth. Harts Gap remained in control on the bottom turn and into the back stretch.

However, In The Headlines increased her speed and raced into second position, with Blinding Lights in third as they passed the 1200m pole.

With 900m to go, Harts Gap continues to set the pace. But pre-race favourite In The Headlines made her move and took control of the race.

There was no doubt on the home stretch as In The Headlines extended her lead to the finish line. Theory of Colours overtook Blinding Lights and Harts Gap to snag second place.

This was trainer Richard O’Brien’s ninth Guineas win. Richard Williams John was the groomer.

Additionally, this feature race was held in honour of Indeera Deokiesingh, for her over 30 years of service in the sport. (Full results will be published in Thursday's edition)