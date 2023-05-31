Frustrating to get payment

THE EDITOR: What is happening in the judicial system of TT, particularly in the child maintenance unit?

Ever since covid19 the system has changed from being over-the-counter to a more "advanced" method of payment, where the payer has the option to pay via the new system and the payee collects their maintenance money at their bank.

However, this has proved to be very hard on many recipients because of the many hardships that we have to go through before receiving these payouts.

The judiciary has sent out notices that it is working tirelessly to improve the situation. But for those who depend on this money to send their children to school or feed them, it has been very difficult.

For instance, if a payment is made on a particular date, the payee still has to wait ten days or more, maybe even a month, before being able to access the money.

To the relevant authority, please, your help is needed. We have hungry mouths to feed and children to send to school. This situation has just added more frustration to parents' lives.

ARUNA ROOPCHAN

via e-mail