Dwight St Hillaire beats Ako Hislop in Paradise 200m

Dwight St Hillaire and Ako Hislop in a 200 metres showdown was the headliner, at the Kaizen Panthers Paradise Challenge, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet on Sunday.

The hype between the two Olympians lasted 120 metres, as St Hillaire's 400 metres strength was evident in the final 80 metres.

St Hillaire took the victory in 21.06 seconds, while Hislop, who specialises in the 100m and 200m, finished second in 21.73 seconds. Kengel Christopher of Appaloosa Athletic Club rounded off the top three in 21.84 seconds.

The coaches' 4x100 metres relay was a hit among the spectators.

The combination of Maurice Caruth, Peter Alexander, Nikesha Andrews and Soren Bishop pushed Mercury Athletic Club over the finish line in 50.93 seconds.

The hosts took second position in 51.20 seconds and RSS Phoenix were third in 51.97 seconds.

Carifta bronze medallist Alexxe Henry of Zenith Athletic Club was on cruise control in claiming the women's sprint double. Henry never had cause to extend herself and flashed 11.96 seconds in the 100m and 24.78 in the 200m.

Christiano Austin of QRC Athletic Club also took double gold in the male under-18 sprints. Austin needed 10.96 seconds in the 100m and 22.58 seconds in the 200m.

Olympian Darrel Brown, 38, proved he can still match the legs of his junior peers. Running unattached, the 2002 world under-20 100m champion took pole position in the men's 100m in 10.80 seconds.

Makayla Cupid of Zenith was the fastest over the girls under-15 100m in 12.61 seconds. Her clubmate Jquan Douglas led the way among the under-15 boys in 11.96 seconds.

In the 400m, Kaori Robley of Kaizen Panthers claimed the women's title in 58.97 seconds. Cyril Sumner of Memphis Pioneers took the men's equivalent in 48.30 seconds.

The female 800m was won by Natalia Eastman of RSS Phoenix in two minutes and 20.59 seconds. Stefan Camejo of Memphis stamped the male version in one minute, 56.56 seconds.

Tauren George of Defence Force negotiated the 110m hurdles event in 55.67 seconds, to claim the men’s top spot, while Jenna Thomas of I.G Fastlane stopped the clock at one minute, 4.20 seconds, for the women 400m hurdles title.

Among the field events, Jinelle Campbell of Mason Hall Police Youth Club took the women shot put title with a throw of 13.19m. Akeem Stewart of Kaizen Panthers, prevailed among the men with a throw of 18.41 metres.

Kaizen Panthers athletes won the titles in the men's and women's long jump. Carifta gold medallist Imanni Matthews took the accolade among the men with a leap of 6.79 metres.

Anya Akili topped the females with a premium effort of 5.67 metres.

Memphis, Zenith, RSS Phoenix and Lambeau Alliance and Mercury were winners in the relay events.