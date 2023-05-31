Deliveryman robbed of alcohol, dumped roadside

A 30-year-old deliveryman was robbed of a quantity of alcohol in Curepe and driven by bandits to another area where he was left at the side of the road on Monday afternoon.

Police said the man was about to deliver the alcohol to a grocery on Broome Street, at around 12.30 pm, when two masked gunmen walked up to the side of his Mitsubishi Canter and announced a robbery.

The bandits ordered the man out of the truck and forced him into a white Nissan B14 before tying his hands and covering his face with a bandana.

One of the bandits drove off with the driver in the car while the other drove off with his truck.

Police said the bandits left the man at the side of the road on Tenth Avenue, Barataria, when he called the police.

Officers of the North Eastern Division Gang Unit found the truck on the ramp of the Maritime Flyover.

Police from the North Eastern Division and the North-Central Division are continuing enquiries.