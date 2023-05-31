Court gives nod to gun dealer's judicial review of National Security Ministry

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo/Roger Jacob

A firearm instructor from Chaguanas has received the green light from the High Court to pursue a judicial review claim against the Ministry of National Security for failing to provide him with information relating to the audit of the police’s firearms registry.

On the same day he granted leave to another firearms dealer with a similar complaint, Justice Devindra Rampersad also gave permission to Jethrow John, his company, Centrefire Advanced Security Solutions Ltd (CASS) and a sporting organisation he founded, International Defence Pistol Association (IPDA) which operates in Gran Couva.

John’s application mentions him being contacted by Senior Supt Wayne Mystar in March 2022 with a request for information before officers of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) visited CASS’s compound on October 17, 2022, asking for all import permits from 2018-2022. The next day, the police returned to inspect the permits and registers, copies of which were taken. Two days later, the police asked to search the IDPA’s range and its documents. Inspections were also done at the Freeport Police Station where the organisation keeps its guns and ammunition.

Legal letters were sent requesting information relating to the searches and seizures as well as the retention of the registers which prevents the IDPA from operating.

John also said he received notice in February 2023, asking for his response to certain findings of the audit committee. He said his attorneys wrote to the ministry challenging the legality of the audit committee while also asking for information relating to the terms and conditions of appointment for members of the committee as well as disclosure on the investigations into 22 ranges.

“The investigations, search and subsequent procurement of search warrants in respect of my premises together with the seizure of their property effectively shut down our operations for months. No reason was provided for the search and seizure of our property and to date there has been no criminal charge or indication of a criminal charge being laid,” he said.

Last month, another gun dealer, Brent Thomas, and his Specialist Shooters Training Centre, were successful in the challenge of his detention and the procurement of search warrants for his home and his dealership.

In his ruling, Rampersd permanently stayed the criminal charges against Thomas and also ruled that the police’s actions in bringing Thomas back from Barbados were tantamount to abduction.

The State conceded Thomas' return was illegal but is appealing the judge's ruling to return the firearms, grenades and the stay of the charges.

The issue has since sparked a maelstrom of reactions and the legality of the audit committee has been challenged by several firearm dealers