A gem at Port of Spainhealth office

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: My deepest appreciation for the staff of the County Medical Office of Health at Jerningham Place, Belmont, Port of Spain, and in particular to Lana Lewis-Mottley.

You epitomise what public service should be and it was a pleasure interacting with you. I wish you all the best and trust that you never lose the joy that you have demonstrated as you interact with others.

Mr Minister of Health, please take note. You have a gem in Lewis-Mottley.

ARLENE POPPLEWELL-STEPHEN

via e-mail