20th Guyana fire victim dies

Police look for clues at the dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School which was destroyed by fire on Monday in Guyana. - News Room Guyana

The death toll from the Mahdia dormitory fire in Guyana is now 20, as 13-year-old Sherana Daniels, who was in intensive care, died on Tuesday.

In a social media message, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali expressed condolences to Daniels’ parents and relatives, as well as students at the school.

“Sherana is the 20th victim of this tragedy. We pray that her loved ones are granted strength and courage during this difficult period. My government and all of Guyana continue to keep you in our prayers. Rest in peace and rise in glory Sherana!”

On May 21, a fire believed to be set by a student at the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory killed 18 girls and a five-year-old boy who lived with his parents on the grounds.

The 15-year-old girl was charged with 19 counts of murder on Monday when she appeared in court via Zoom.

Ali said counselling is being provided for the families of the victims, the surviving children, and the community.

He said a commission of enquiry would be carried out to investigate the causes and circumstances of the fire which destroyed the dormitory, and to enquire into related issues.

TT’s Prime Minister expressed his pain and sympathy to Ali and the country, while Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said TT stood ready to offer aid as needed. Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar called for the relevant authorities to upgrade fire safety and security measures across TT.