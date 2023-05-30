Sookhai: $262m to fight coastal erosion

PNM senator Richie Sookhai SUREASH CHOLAI

MINISTER in the Ministry of Works and Transport Richie Sookhai said on Monday the Government was spending $262 million on 22 projects to curb coastal erosion, in answering a listed question in the House of Representatives.

Oropouche West MP Davendranath Tancoo had asked what the ministry was doing about an alleged partial collapse of the road at Mosquito Creek.

He asked, "With regard to a recent report in circulation depicting approximately 750 feet of collapsed road reserve along the seaward side of the Mosquito Creek which has fallen into the sea due to persistent tidal erosion, will the minister inform the House what urgent steps, if any, will be taken to address this immediate and dangerous development which poses a grave threat to motorists and members of the public?"

Sookhai said the ministry was considering general proposals by Nidco and other options for Mosquito Creek, but was unaware of Tancoo's specific concerns which he asked the MP to send to the ministry. Tancoo said he was not comforted by the ministry being unaware of this new development and asked why he should be comforted by works being done elsewhere.

Sookhai said that as a professional engineer himself, he understood that the ministry would not merely execute works but first had to plan by examining the situation.

"However, the concern that you are having and that particular concern with the 750 feet of collapse, the ministry is kindly requesting further information, if you don't mind." He said the overall whole coast that included Mosquito Creek was being attended.

"We do have several proposals we are looking at before we implement."

Tancoo asked why the ministry had not visited Mosquito Creek to investigate in the time since he had initially filed his question to Parliament.

Sookhai replied, "Deputy Chair, Allow me to quote the famous Peter Tosh, 'Fools die for the want of wisdom.'

"With that being said, let me explain. It's not that the ministry is against or not looking at certain areas. We are aware of some of the issues they are having I think right now at Mosquito Creek.

"We are currently working with Nidco to formalise a solution.

"However, this particular problem that you've brought forward was now brought to the minister's desk."

He said Tancoo's information should be sent to the ministry which he assured was dealing with the issue.