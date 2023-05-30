Show somebackbone

THE EDITOR: Sometimes you have to take the TT Manufacturers Association, the TT Chamber of Commerce and the Law Association of TT with a pinch of salt.

These national associations seem to always wait to judge public reaction before saying a word. The topic under the spotlight this time is property tax.

Property tax has been on and off debated for quite some time. Now that it looks like it "may" happen and there is public concern about it, the TTMA jumps in with its concerns about the effect it could have on manufacturing and foreign investment. Didn't it know this before?

For months nothing much on property tax, but now it's a pressing matter.

People will only take these associations seriously when they get a backbone and stand up and show true leadership.

C PETERS

via e-mail