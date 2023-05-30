Proman launches foundation with US$1.65m investment

Proman volunteers engaging in their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes. Photo courtesy: Proman Foundation -

Proman, the methanol and ammonia producer, launched its first charitable entity, the Proman Foundation on Monday.

In a release, Proman said the foundation will create a new structure and embed an employee-led approach to the company’s long-term community engagement, skills development and corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes in TT.

The foundation will begin with an initial investment of US$1.65 million for 2022-2023. Proman said with this allocation, it will continue to build partnerships with local and global programme partners to deliver high-impact initiatives.

Claus Cronberger, Proman Trinidad’s executive director and chairman of the Proman Foundation said, "We are extremely proud to launch the Proman Foundation, which builds on our long-standing commitment to community support and development across TT. The foundation enables our team to increase targeted support to initiatives delivering measurable and lasting impact, which are closely aligned with Proman’s core sustainability commitments. Most importantly, our employees will be at the heart of the foundation, actively engaged in every step of the process, from nominating, screening and assessing each partnership, to volunteering their efforts to support the programmes that are delivering meaningful change within our communities.”

Cronberger added, “I take this opportunity to thank all our charitable and NGO partners and supporters for their remarkable efforts to date, which have transformed the lives of so many. We look forward to continuing and expanding this work through our ongoing investment and partnerships.”

Projects supported by the foundation will be managed through and guided by five main pillars of CSR: education and skills training, environment, health, safety and sustainability, arts and culture, sports and community development.

Proman said the CSR pillars are aligned with its sustainability objectives and its commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The Proman Foundation is governed by a board of directors and supported by an employee CSR committee.

So far, the foundation has made flagship investments through its partner programme with:

• Habitat for Humanity TT

• Merry Boys Cricket Club

• Presentation College, San Fernando

• Proman Starlift Steel Orchestra

• Prince’s Trust International

• The University of TT (UTT) – MTCC Caribbean, Centre for

Maritime and Ocean Studies

• The University of the West Indies (UWI)

• The TT Commonwealth Games Association

Proman said in its latest phase of long-term partnership, it helped over 860 people across TT through delivery of Habitat for Humanity’s construction technology training programmes. That includes provision of resilient roof retrofitting solutions, development of rainwater harvesting systems and the completion of other construction projects to enable our communities to better withstand natural disasters.

Jennifer Massiah, Habitat for Humanity TT’s national director said, "We firmly believe that for real transformation to take place throughout our nation, focus must be on community and youth engagement. Through our Care (Creating A Resilient Community) disaster mitigation programme with the Proman Foundation, families in TT are able to have their homes safely fortified against the adverse effects of high winds, floods and other natural disasters. Additionally, our young adults with minimum construction skills are also building their capacity through a very intensive construction technology course, which adds to community empowerment. Together we are strengthening the capacities of our young people, while building resilient communities."

Through the projects being implemented with our partners, we strive to always make a positive contribution across the communities we serve. As such, the Proman Foundation is committed to investing in initiatives that will deliver measurable and sustainable returns to our employees, our communities and TT.