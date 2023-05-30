Persad-Bissessar: Let each one be free chart their own destiny

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Sureash Cholai

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said each person in TT should be free to chart their own path, under an umbrella of the principles of freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights, in her message for Indian Arrival Day, celebrated on Tuesday.

"Indian Arrival Day serves as a powerful reminder of the struggles, sacrifices, and triumphs of our ancestors who arrived on these shores in 1845. Their journey was not an easy one, and upon arrival, they faced the challenges of adapting to a new land, a new language, and new conditions."

She said they persevered against seemingly insurmountable hardships, with a spirit of resilience and a determination to build a better future for themselves and their descendants.

"We stand here, beneficiaries of their enduring legacy. We owe it to their memory to ensure that their contributions are not forgotten, but cherished and celebrated."

She said East Indians have played an integral role in shaping our nation's cultural, social, economic, and political fabric, excelling from the fields to the boardrooms, and from the classrooms to the courtrooms.

"Today East Indian culture is dyed in the wool into the culture and identity of TT.

"However, while we take this moment to celebrate, we must also recognize that our work is not yet complete.

"Ours is a diverse nation, with a tapestry of different cultures, languages, and traditions. It is in this diversity that our true strength lies."

The opposition leader advocated the power of unity, inclusivity, and social justice.

"We must strive for equality, justice, and fairness for all citizens, regardless of their background or heritage."

Every person - regardless of their ancestry - must have equal access to opportunities, quality education, healthcare, and a chance to thrive, Persad-Bissessar said.

"As we celebrate Indian Arrival Day, let us also reflect on the principles of freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights. Let us stand together against any form of discrimination, prejudice, or intolerance.

"The essence of Indian Arrival Day is that every single person has a right to chart their own destiny and prosperity free from the authoritarian control of others.

"I am proud that the party I lead continues to fight for the democratic rights of all citizens of TT."

On this occasion, she urged the Government to renew its commitment to promoting social cohesion and inclusive development.

"We need policies that empower all citizens and provide a level playing field for everyone to succeed. Let us work together to create an environment where every individual can fulfil their potential, irrespective of their heritage or the circumstances of their birth.

"In conclusion, I extend my warmest wishes to the Indian community on this Indian Arrival Day."

Saying the struggles and achievements of our ancestors must be honoured, Persad-Bissessar said, "Together, let us forge a future that upholds the values of equality, justice, and unity."