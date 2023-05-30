Indian Arrival Day: A time to forge unity

DINESH RAMBALLY

IT IS indeed a great privilege to share Indian Arrival Day greetings as we commemorate the 178th anniversary of the arrival of East Indian ancestors to this land. As I do so, I extend a warm invitation to all citizens to come together and celebrate this perfect opportunity to unite all peoples of TT.

My own family has deep roots in this land, with both my paternal grandfather and maternal great-grandfather hailing from India. Their struggles, along with those of my early ancestors, still resonate within me.

During the indentureship period, when many Indian immigrants came to Trinidad, India was plagued by repeated famines. People were forced to seek economic opportunities just to survive. Many of our forefathers and mothers were promised a bright future, yet upon reaching the depot where they were housed for weeks before embarking on a ship across the Kala Pani (dark oceanic waters) and into Trinidad, the full horror of what they had gotten themselves into became evident.

The inhumane conditions they faced, such as jostling for physical space and the inability to have privacy, made many of these migrants contemplate, and even attempt, suicide. Female immigrants were particularly disrespected, with male recruiters examining their bodies.

This was just the beginning at the depot! One can only imagine what they anticipated would happen on the ship, and more so in that far-away land called "Cheenidad" or Trinidad. By all accounts, their future must have seemed bleak.

Upon arriving in Trinidad, these immigrants faced an identity crisis – were they Indians, Trinidadians, or both? As they searched for answers to the question "Who am I now?" they were confronted by the same crisis of identity that all forebears had to face.

However, as time passed, they decided to create a small community where they could keep their cultural traditions alive. They practised their religions and maintained their way of life against the backdrop of colonial oppression. Eventually, they embraced Trinidad as their new motherland, and it became the source of their economic well-being.

I implore each and every citizen of TT to honour the memory of their forefathers' hardships. It is only by keeping their stories alive that we can truly appreciate the fires from which we, as a people, have been forged.

Over the years, integration intensified and today we can proudly see the strides made by the descendants of those brave East Indian immigrants.

We celebrate festivals such as Eid, Divali, Corpus Christi and Christmas, each with its own national significance. We have several denominational primary schools as well as high schools across this country. We are no longer deemed illegitimate by birth. All marriages are properly recognised by the laws of the land. We have Indian leaders, having occupied the highest offices of this nation and even receiving the nation’s highest awards.

As we celebrate Indian Arrival Day 2023, it is important to remember the sacrifices our ancestors made and how far we have come as a people. Our forefathers did not have access to the technology we enjoy today. Despite this, they united in purpose and dreams, fighting against colonialism and oppression to ensure that future generations could live freely.

It is up to us to honour their legacy by building upon the platform they laid for us. We must ensure that we leave something greater for our children to inherit. This means continuing to fight against modern-day obstacles such as tribalism, divide-and-rule strategies, racism and oppression that still exist in our society.

Our ancestors of all races united to fight for their space to practise their culture and religion freely. It is our responsibility to continue this legacy by creating a world where people can thrive in safety, our aspirations can take shape, and our children can travel a road without limits.

We must rid our country of these obstacles and unite in our commitment to protect our women and children from crime. Our lives here must be an expression of gratitude to our ancestors’ contribution. We can emulate their dreams of safety, aspirations and limitless opportunities for our children if we work together with determination and persistence.

As we celebrate Indian Arrival Day 2023, let us remember the struggles and sacrifices of our ancestors and celebrate how far we have come. Let us also commit to building a better future for our children and future generations. Happy Indian Arrival Day!

Dinesh Rambally is the Member of Parliament for Chaguanas West