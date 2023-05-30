FilmTT unveils Mixed Up TV series

On the set of Mixed Up TV series. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Film Company Ltd (FilmTT) has publicly unveiled its Mixed Up TV series, a five-episode television series in collaboration with TTT and exporTT through the Script to Screen Programme. FilmTT.

A media release said, guests were present on set at the studio in Chase Village to witness the live filming of an upcoming episode. Among them were permanent secretary Jacqueline Charles, deputy permanent secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister – communications, David Roberts; acting CEO of TTT, Christophe Brathwaite; FilmTT chairman Dionne Mc Nichol Stephenson; and CreativeTT board member Roy Gomez.

Mixed Up is about the mixed family of an Indo-Trinidadian wife and Afro-Trinidadian husband. They and their three children must navigate contemporary family life against the sometimes overbearing influence of their conservative mothers.

The cast, chosen by the TT Performance Arts Network, comprises Penelope Spencer, Patti-Anne Ali, Kirsten Wilson, Jarlon George, Kevon Brooks, Bridget Rampersad, Serran Clarke and Keshala Mahabir.

Directing alongside the series’ showrunner, Richard Ragoobarsingh, is local producer/filmmaker Nigel Thompson.

FilmTT has worked alongside various companies that assisted in set direction, building and design. They include Fens of TT, Dwellings, the Home Store, SM Jaleel & Company, Caribbean Bottlers TT, BrydenPi Ltd, ABC Doors and Windows, Kaleidoscope Paints, Maraj Wholesalers and more, the release said.

Leslie Ann Wills-Caton, general manager of FilmTT, said, “FilmTT extends its heartfelt gratitude to the numerous partners and investors whose invaluable contributions of time, services, and products have been instrumental in the creation of this remarkable series.

“With over 50 individuals representing a diverse range of 12 distinct companies, our collaborative efforts have been seamlessly orchestrated to bring forth unified content that can be proudly showcased both locally and internationally.

“We are thrilled to present the exceptional acting, relatable storyline, and all other facets that have converged harmoniously to bring Mixed Up to life.”

The series is the outcome of the Script to Screen Programme, which began with a production incubator titled the Writers’ Room, a one-month on-the-job training series for writers to familiarise themselves with the TV sitcom/studio format, which included training/mentorship. Five writers were shortlisted to participate in the Writers’ Room. FilmTT held a two-day retreat that had capacity-development and networking engagements and ended with the Showrunner Pitch.

Of the five pitches, one was selected to be made into a sitcom by a panel of judges led by TTT, the release said.

The Writers’ Room comprised all five writers who contributed to editing he script under the guidance of the executive producers and the winning showrunner, Ragoobarsingh.

For more information on Mixed Up, visit www.filmtt.co.tt/mixedup. For more company updates, follow FilmTT’s Facebook and Instagram pages: @discoverfilmtt.