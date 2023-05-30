Dylan Carter bags double gold in London

TOP Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter ended the AP Race London International 2023 as he started it, with a gold medal at the London Aquatics Centre, England.

The Olympian, 37, finished the three-day meet with three medals – two gold and one bronze.

On Monday, Carter had a dominant performance to win the men's 50m butterfly. He touched the wall in 23.21 seconds, over a second ahead of Malaysian Bryan Leong, who clocked 24.62. Great Britain's Nicholas Finch was third in 24.67.

Earlier in the heats, Carter showed his class with a 23.05 time to top the qualifying. Bryan Leong (24.86) and Finch (24.89) rounded out the top three qualifiers.

On Sunday, Carter finished third in the 100m freestyle final with a time of 48.85 seconds. He trailed Matthew Richards (48.17) and Tom Dean (48.35), who finished one-two for Great Britain.

Carter was the second fastest qualifier from the heats with a 49.41 showing. Dean was fastest in 49,09, while Richards (49.46) had the third best time.

Carter, a 2021 World Championships silver medallist, won gold in the 50m freestyle on Saturday in 22.24 seconds, to edge Richards (22.35) into second place. New Zealand's Carter Swift did not live up to his name and had to settle for third in 22.81 seconds.

The three swimmers did not change order from the prelims, with Carter (22.23) actually swimming faster than his golden effort.

The TT swimmer has been in good form this year and has already booked his ticket to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.