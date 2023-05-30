Canadian missionary’s role in empowering Indentured Indians remembered

Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Rev Daniel Chance. FILE PHOTO - AYANNA KINSALE

THE Canadian missionaries who converted Indentured Indians to Christianity is being remembered as TT celebrate Indian Arrival Day.

Moderator of the Presbyterian Church (PCTT) The Rt Rev Daniel Chance said the pivotal role the Canadian missionaries played in helping to break the shackles of poverty, thus allowing Presbyterians to enjoy a better way of life must be recognized and celebrated.

In a message marking Indian Arrival Day, Rev Chance, on behalf of the PCTT noted that TT continues to be considered a melting-pot of many ethnic groups.

“For most of us, this is the land of our birth because of the decision of our ancestors to leave their homeland and all that it meant to them in the hope of a better future for their children, grandchildren and their families.

“Today, we pay tribute to the patriarchs and matriarchs of a people, who fought against all odds with a spirit of determination, endurance, resilience, sacrifice, persistence, and courage.

“They came to work as they envisioned a brighter future for themselves and their loved ones.

“Their willingness to persevere, despite the existing circumstances which they faced, has taught us, over the years, the value of what honesty, hard-work, and faith in God can accomplish.

“It is with a deep sense of gratitude that we continue to pledge our support towards making TT the caring, safe and beautiful place that God created it to be. Greetings to all.”