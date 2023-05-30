bpTT adds production from Mango field

Energy company bpTT adds production from Mango field -

Energy company bpTT, in a release on Monday, announced its successful completion of the first phase of its "small pools" drilling campaign.

This campaign began last October and includes three wells in the Mango field, one in Savonette field and three in the Angelin field.

According to bpTT, the first phase of the programme was completed safely with successful outcomes on all three Mango wells, which have already been put into production. The wells are currently producing around 180 million standard cubic feet a day with the third well still ramping up.

The small pools drilling programme includes sidetracks of existing wells and access to new exploration segments that have not produced before.

It targets smaller accumulations of gas resources that are near to bpTT’s existing infrastructure and allows these resources to be accessed more efficiently and brought into production faster using existing infrastructure.

The company said the seismic data re-processing, interpretation and detailed rigorous well planning have enabled the positive results of the programme so far.

It added that the Joe Douglas Jack up rig has been contracted to deliver the drilling programme and is currently on the Savonette platform to commence the next well.

David Campbell, president of bpTT said, “The successful completion of the wells in our Mango field is great news for bpTT and for TT. It demonstrates our continued commitment to developing resources in our existing shallow water acreage in the Columbus basin. Our goal is to find and recover as much of the gas resources as we can, small or large, and particularly those that can be quickly brought into existing infrastructure. Each successful well helps to stem the declines in these more mature gas fields and contributes to our ability to meet our gas supply commitments to the NGC and Atlantic.”