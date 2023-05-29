Trinidad and Tobago rugby men play Barbados on Saturday

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s rugby 15s team return to competition for the first time since 2019, when they meet Barbados in a friendly contest at 4pm, at CIC Grounds in Port of Spain on Saturday.

This match, and another against USA South in August, was facilitated by Rugby Americas North (RAN).

According to rugby official Larry Mendez, RAN is currently not running any 15s competition. However, RAN has decided to fund any Caribbean island that wants friendly games against regional rivals.

Mendez was elated with the latest development.

He said, “RAN said they would fund the travel for islands until their competition starts again. We were able to organise a game against Barbados, and in August, USA South is coming as well. At least we’re getting some games in.”

On Sunday, the squad had a practice match and Mendez confirmed that the TT team will be selected this week after a review of the match performance.