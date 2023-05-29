Trinidad and Tobago nominee promises transparency if elected as UN General Assembly president

Dr Amery Browne, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs speaks during a meeting with heads of diplomatic missions and honorary consuls resident in TT to promote the country’s candidature for the upcoming presidency of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Trinidad and Tobago's nominee for the presidency of the United Nations General Assembly says if chosen, he will act with transparency, accountability, rigour and dedication.

Dennis Francis will know whether his application was successful after tomorrow's election.

Francis, who has had an over-40-year career in diplomatic service, was nominated on April 1.

Speaking virtually at a meeting held by the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry at NAPA on Monday, Francis said he was humbled to have been nominated and understands that this presidency if attained, will carry a "weighty and sensitive responsibility...

"...One that offers the prospect of multiple opportunities if two can be there to grasp them, and at the same time, is not without considerable challenges."

He said the uniqueness of multilateralism resides in its enhanced prospect and "better advantage it offers us in finding global consensus to address and often to resolve complex global challenges."

He sees the duty of being president of the assembly as akin to that of a bridge builder as he will be fostering dialogue to promote inclusivity among all stakeholders.

"In 2015, we, the members of the international community, gave a solemn undertaking to our citizens in every corner of the globe to leave no one behind through the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, an all-encompassing global strategy for development to address, among other things, extreme poverty and hunger and to lift the standard of living and welfare from the forgotten, the marginalised, and the dispossessed through decisive, co-ordinated action in respect of people, planet, prosperity, peace, and partnership.

"In that regard, and in conceptualising the main thrust of my presidency, I have chosen, if elected, peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability as my watchwords."

Francis said peace requires oral commitment and constant nurturing even during times when there is no hostility.

"Because it is during these times of peace that the human spirit challenges itself to create new vistas and possibilities, indeed to search new heights of expression and achievement. Accordingly, we should aspire to work together to ensure inclusivity, and that all voices, whether big or small, powerful or otherwise, are heard."

Noting that the impacts of security, health and environmental challenges have placed "extraordinary strain" on economies and societies, he said this has created "alarming consequences" for people, especially "the poorest of the poor and the most vulnerable.

"We, therefore, need action now more than ever to reach and to help...especially for those countries in special situations."

If elected, he said, he will provide the necessary support for the implementation of the programme of action for least developed countries.

On the topic of human rights, he said greater efforts are needed to emphasise that these rights are universal and inalienable.

"The General Assembly must redouble its efforts to lead on and, indeed, to inspire wider societal appearance with the principles of equality, equal rights and non-discrimination as legitimate social norms and as building blocks for strong, cohesive and just societies."

He spoke about the assembly's role in boosting global efforts towards climate action, restoring ecosystems, protecting oceans, promoting zero waste and combating desertification.

"I will therefore continue this drive to illuminate the state to undertake bold, progressive action by investing in the maintenance and restoration of the ecological balance in our planetary systems and so promote long-term sustainability for the use and enjoyment of future generations.

"I commit to discharge the responsibilities of royal office with transparency, accountability, rigour and a dedication to that most cherished value of multilateralism, which in large measure unites us all, even if we may not always be on the pathway to get us to our final destination."

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne reiterated his confidence in Francis, adding that the TT government is "very firm in its commitment" to work with the UN.