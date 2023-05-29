NHRI Part IV: Why is the EOC best suited to be the NHRI?

THIS IS THE fourth and final column in the series that discusses the Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC)'s strategic vision of becoming the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) of TT.

Among the many institutions that exist locally, we say that the EOC is best suited to transition to the NHRI for the following reasons:

Recall that in our column on the Paris Principles, it was said that the NHRI must be set up by written law, and this law must provide for some independence from the government. The EOC already meets these criteria. The EOC exists by virtue of an act of Parliament, the Equal Opportunity Act Chap 22:03.

The act provides for how commissioners are to be appointed and removed. Commissioners are not appointed by politicians, but by the President for a term of three years. The President can remove a commissioner only on grounds provided for at section 28 (2), such as becoming bankrupt or becoming incapable.

In other words, commissioners do not hold office at the behest of a politician, and cannot be removed for making a decision or taking some action not approved by a politician. As such, the commission enjoys some independence in the performance of its functions.

Also, in our column on the Paris Principles it was said that the NHRI must have powers to investigate complaints, and must have a mandate to propose reform of law, practice or policy and to engage in public education, research and advocacy.

The EOC is empowered to do all of the above. It can investigate and conciliate complaints of discrimination lodged with it by members of the public, but these complaints must be limited to discrimination based on seven grounds: race, ethnicity, religion, sex, disability, marital status and origin.

The EOC has advocated for an expansion of these grounds. There is a need to move from non-discrimination to human rights generally. However, non-discrimination is a starting step.

The Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) and the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) of Great Britain are two examples of NHRIs which have their foundation/genesis in equality legislation and whose core functions, in part, reflect the similarities in their mandates and the present mandate of the EOC.

The AHRC was initially established in 1986 as the Human Rights and Equal Opportunity Commission and renamed in 2008. It is a statutory body funded by but operating independently of the Australian Government. It is responsible for investigating alleged infringements of Australia's anti-discrimination legislation. Its core functions include:

1. To conciliate discrimination complaints.

2. To hold public inquiries.

3. To develop education resources for schools and workplaces.

4. To provide legal advice to courts, make submissions to parliaments and governments, and initiate research into human rights and discrimination issues.

It is against the law in Australia to be discriminated against in employment, education, the provision of goods, services and facilities, accommodation, sport and the administration of Commonwealth laws and services.

A complaint to the AHRC can be made if someone has experienced discrimination, harassment and bullying based on:

* Sex, including pregnancy, marital or relationship status including same-sex and de facto status, breastfeeding, family responsibilities, sexual harassment, gender identity, intersex status and sexual orientation.

* Disability, including temporary and permanent disabilities; physical, intellectual, sensory, psychiatric disabilities, diseases or illnesses; medical conditions; work-related injuries; past, present and future disabilities; and association with a person with a disability.

* Race, including colour, descent, national or ethnic origin, immigrant status and racial hatred.

* Age, covering young people and older people.

* Sexual preference, criminal record, trade union activity, political opinion, religion or social origin (in employment only).

The EHRC of Great Britain was established by the Equality Act 2006. It merged the work of three previous equality commissions – the Commission for Racial Equality, the Disability Rights Commission and the Equal Opportunities Commission – but took on a broader mandate to promote and enforce equality and non-discrimination laws in England, Scotland and Wales, beyond the rights protected by the constituent bodies.

Section 3 of the Equality Act states the EHRC has a general duty to work towards the development of a society where equality and rights are rooted. The powers given to the EHRC include:

* It can apply to judicially review actions or decisions of public bodies that are not complaint with human rights legislation, or intervene in applications brought by other people.

* It can assess public authorities' compliance with their positive equality duties, and can issue "compliance notices" if it finds a public authority is failing in its duties.

* It can enter into binding agreements with employers to, for example, commit to equality best-practice audits or avoid discriminatory practices, and these agreements can be enforced via injunctions.

* It can carry out investigations when it has a "suspicion" of unlawful discrimination taking place.

These two bodies provide a benchmark by which the EOC can make a similar transition from an anti-discrimination commission to an NHRI.

TT, notwithstanding its bill of rights in the Constitution and the protection of four expressed categories of discrimination in the Equal Opportunity Act, must now ensure that all human rights as inherent rights recognised in a number of United Nations human rights conventions and protocols are incorporated in our domestic law and enforced by a NHRI.