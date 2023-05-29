Baby Umar found in forest camp, relative runs away

Missing two-year-old baby Umar Ali was found in Sangre Grande on Monday afternoon by members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team. -

Almost one week after two-year-old Umar Ali was reportedly snatched from a relative's home, in Quash Trace, Sangre Grande, he was found in good condition in a forested part of Sangre Grande, about a ten-minute drive from where he was taken.

Police said officers of the Eastern Division and members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team were conducting searches in a forested part of Barker Trace off of Coalmine Road, Sangre Grande, at around 5 pm when they stumbled across a makeshift camp where the boy was found.

Police said a male relative who is believed to have taken the boy ran away on seeing the police.

Eastern Division Task Force officers are searching the area for him.

Officers said while Umar appeared to be in satisfactory health, they still took the child to the Sangre Grande Hospital for further examination.

Umar was asleep with his mother at a relatives home in Quash Trace, early on the morning of May, 23, when the relative broke into the house and grabbed him from the bed where he was sleeping.

One officer in the Eastern Division said he was pleased that little Umar was found unharmed and commended the police and volunteers for their work in finding him.

"We were very worried about this particular incident but it's a happy ending for all of us.

"We only hope that going forward, other families will seek assistance and get the help they need with whatever troubles they are going through before it can get to this point."