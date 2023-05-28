TTRA continues recruitment process despite PSA injunction

The Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance, Wrightston Road, Port of Spain. The division is one of three revenue collection agencies to be merged into the TT Revenue Authority. File photo/Jeff K Mayers -

The Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority (TTRA), in a recruitment drive, is seeking qualified candidates to apply for nine executive positions.

A recent recruitment advertisement comes despite an injunction filed by the Public Services Association (PSA) in High Court.

Earlier this week, a high court judge deemed it urgent to hear the PSA’s injunction, which seeks to halt the operations of the TTRA including the recruitment of staff.

Justice Betsy Ann Lambert-Peterson has set the hearing for June 2, where arguments for and against the injunction will be heard. She is also expected to rule on the PSA's application on the same day.

The application for the injunction was filed after the Government partially proclaimed the TTRA Act despite there being a pending constitutional claim before the court, filed by one of the PSA's members, on July 19, 2022, which challenges the constitutionality of the TTRA.

Speaking on the recruitment advertisement, PSA president Leroy Baptiste said, “This runs afoul of democracy. Democracy is more than putting people in office, it is having a say in our lives.”

He said the PSA was the recognised union to treat with the terms and conditions of public offices and such matters are supposed to be discussed.

Yet, he said, the TTRA had gone ahead and advertised for jobs.

“Can you imagine how disrespectful it is for public officers to see their jobs being advertised on the open job market? This is unfortunate, insensitive and callous,” he said.

The PSA has referred to this as “downright bullying” and indicated that they await their hearing in court.

The TTRA advertised positions, with an application deadline of June 7, are: chief administration officer- corporate services; chief financial officer; chief HR officer; chief information officer- ICT and knowledge management; chief internal affairs executive; chief internal audit executive; chief risk officer;

executive advisor corporate strategy; general counsel- international compliance.