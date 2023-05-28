TTPFL Tier Two opens with two drawn clashes

-

Harlem Strikers and Police FC played to a goalless draw in one of the two opening matches of the TT Premier Football League Tier Two on Saturday at the Police Barracks in St James.

In the much-anticipated clash of Tobago teams, Bethel United and Phoenix Sports Club ended in a 1-1 draw at the Montgomery Recreation Ground Road, Bethel, Tobago.

The participating teams in the second division are Police FC, Guaya United, Harlem Strikers, Queen`s Park, Matura Reunited, Petit Valley/ Diego Martin United, San Fernando Giants, Defence Force and University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) – and two from Tobago – Bethel United and Phoenix Sports Club.

In Sunday's matches, Guaya United will do battle against Defence Force at the Guayaguayare Recreation Ground at 4pm. QPCC host San Fernando Giants at CIC Grounds, Port of Spain at 4pm. Matura Reunited will come against Petit Valley/ Diego Martin United at a venue yet to be confirmed. (UTT) is on a bye this round.

Tier two will run for 14 weeks until August and there will be no promotion or relegation at the end of the season.