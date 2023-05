Rotunda Gallery hosts The Arrival exhibit

Vibrant Veils, acrylic paint, by Tyler Villaruel. -

In commemoration of Indian Arrival Day, the Rotunda Gallery, at the Red House in Port of Spain is hosting the exhibit, The Arrival: The Beginning…The Fusion of the Indian Heritage. The work of over 60 artists using a variety of media will on featured until June 16. Here is a sample of the rich, cultural display captured by Sunday Newsday's Roger Jacob.