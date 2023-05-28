Patriots march to Premier II T20 title

Marchin Patriots’ batsman Adrian Ali eyes the ball after playing a shot against the Premier League Under-19 team, on Saturday, during the TTCB Premier II T20 final, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. - Lincoln Holder

A HALF century from Adrian Ali steered Marchin Patriots to the TT Cricket Board Premier II T20 title with a seven-run win over the Premier League Under-19 team in the final at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Saturday.

Patriots scored 151 all out in 20 overs batting first with Ali hitting 53 off 36 deliveries. Patriots seemed set for a massive total as Ali and Teshawn Castro (39 off 24 balls) helped the team to 111/1 in the 12th over, but after Ali was dismissed the innings lost momentum.

Kiedel Glasgow played a cameo at the end of the innings scoring 21 off 14 balls to help get Patriots past 150.

Vasant Singh led the bowling attack for the Under-19s taking 2/19 in four overs. Ronillster Perreira grabbed 2/23 in four overs and captain Joshua Davis picked up 2/44 in his four overs.

In reply, the Premier League Under-19s were reduced to 32/3 after 5.1 overs and later 66/5 in the 11th over. Justin Jagessar struck 28 off 30 balls and Andrew Rambaran made 20 in the first half of the Under-19s innings.

Davis and Nick Ramlal put on almost 50 runs for the sixth wicket giving the Under-19s a chance, but the required run rate was always challenging.

Davis fell for 18 and Ramlal fell for 26 in quick succession as the Under-19s still faced an uphill task.

Zachary Siewah (22 not out off 11 balls) hit a few boundaries in the final over, but it was not enough as the Under-19s closed on 144/7 in 20 overs.

Kashtri Singh was a handful for the Under-19 batsmen grabbing 2/13 in four overs and Stephawn Solomon picked up 2/43 in four overs.

The Under-19 players have been competing in multiple tournaments this year in preparation for the Cricket West Indies Under-19 regional tournaments which will be held in the July/August holidays.

After press time on Saturday night, the premier I final was played between Central Sports and PowerGen. In the semi-finals on Friday, Central Sports defeated Queen’s Park Cricket Club First XI by eight wickets and PowerGen recorded the same margin of victory over Clarke Road United.

Summarised Scores:

MARCHIN PATRIOTS 151 (20 overs) (Adrian Ali 53, Teshawn Castro 39, Kiedel Glasgow 21; Vasant Singh 2/19, Ronillster Perreira 2/23, Joshua Davis 2/44) vs PREMIER LEAGUE UNDER-19 144/7 (20 overs) (Justin Jagessar 28, Nick Ramlal 26, Zachary Siewah 22; Kashtri Singh 2/13, Stephawn Solomon 2/43) Patriots won by seven runs.