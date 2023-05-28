Kyra Williams, Javon Ramroop win juvenile road cycling events

Winner of the juvenile male race Javon Ramroop (C) celebrates alongside second-place finisher Sequan Samaroo (R) and Trishton Jarchan, who placed third, during the Cycling Road Championship, at the Frankie Boodram Raceway, Wallerfield, on Saturday. - AYANNA KINSALE

KYRA Williams and Javon Ramroop were crowned national champions in the juvenile category when the TT Cycling Federation 2023 National Road Championships were held at the Frankie Boodram International Roadway in Wallerfield on Saturday.

All the events were time trials.

Williams of Vapor Wake Multi-sport won the five-lap juvenile women’s event in ten minutes, 24.01 seconds (10:24.01), finishing ahead of Madonna Wheelers cyclist Renelle Bernard who was second in 11:21.04.

Ramroop of Evolution Cycling Academy took the seven-lap juvenile men’s crown in 16:08.91. Sequan Samaroo of Madonna Wheelers was second in 17:09.27 and Trishton Jaichan of PSL finished third in 17:21.07.

The youngest competitors faced the starter in the tinymite category. Shameka Hoyte of Vapor Wake claimed the girls' two-lap event in 5:00.723 and Kylee Young of Madonna Wheelers was behind in 5:14.83.

In the boys' category, Cristian Nelson of Vapor Wake won the three-lap race easily in 6:35.32, ahead of Rigtech Sonics cyclist Maurice Lopez (7:09.01) and Elijah James of Hummingbird (7:24.04).

On Sunday, the championships will continue with the Caroni Circuit.

OTHER RESULTS

Masters 40-49

Edmund Moy (Raiders); Kris Wilson (Hummingbird)

Masters 50-59

Ronald Melville (Raiders); Adam Montserin (Raiders); Howard Marcelle (Raiders)

Masters 60-69

Martin Wharwood (Hummingbird); Walter Paul (Rigtech Sonics); Ronald Crooks (Raiders)

Masters 70+

Robert Farrell (Evolution); Roy Daniel (Rigtech Sonics)