Jereem Richards sprints to 200m silver at LA Grand Prix

SPRINTER Jereem Richards continued his good run of form by taking silver in the men’s 200m event at the Los Angeles Grand Prix, at Drake Stadium in California on Saturday night.

Richards, 29, clocked a speedy 20.08 seconds; a season’s best time for the TT athlete on the outdoor track.

He missed out on a golden finish by a narrow margin as American sprinter and two-time National Collegiate Athletics Association champion Terrance Laird topped the field in 20.06s.

Capturing bronze was American Elijah Morrow, who clocked 20.22s, while Canadian Aaron Brown (20.22s) and another US athlete Kyree King (20.52s) rounded off the top five, respectively.

Just over one month ago, Richards sprinted to 200m outdoor gold, in 20.40s, at the Pure Athletics Spring Invitational in Florida.