Divas batters struggle, end T20 Blaze with loss

Barbados women's cricket team after winning the Cricket West Indies T20 Blaze title. - courtesy Cricket West Indies

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas ended their Cricket West Indies T20 Blaze campaign with a disappointing batting display which led to a one-wicket defeat to Guyana in the fifth and final round at St Paul’s Sports Complex in Basseterre, St Kitts on Saturday.

TT ended in fifth position in the six-team tournament with two wins and three losses. Barbados and Guyana both finished with 16 points, but Barbados won the title because they defeated Guyana earlier in the tournament.

TT may have thought they had won the match after dismissing Guyana for 39 in 19.3 overs. Only Guyana captain Shemaine Campbelle reached double figures scoring 13 off 18 balls.

Experienced off spinner Anisa Mohammed was the chief destroyer grabbing 4/5 in four overs. Steffie Soogrim and Shalini Samaroo also caused problems for the Guyana batters with figures of 2/7 and 2/10 respectively.

The TT batters, like Guyana, struggled at the wicket and were bundled out for 38 in 18.4 overs. No TT batter got into double figures.

Mandy Mangru was the most successful bowler for Guyana snatching 4/11 in 3.4 overs and Ashmini Munisar picked up 2/8 in three overs to add to TT’s demise.

Barbados sealed their second title with an eight-wicket win over the Leeward Islands at Warner Park. Barbados also won the CG United Super50 title earlier this month.

At the Conaree Sports Club, Windward Islands defeated Jamaica by six wickets.

FINAL STANDINGS

Team*GP*W*L*Pts*NRR

Barbados*5*4*1*16*-0.046

Guyana*5*4*1*16*0.244

Windwards*5*3*2*12*0.820

Jamaica*5*2*3*8*0.001

TT*5*2*3*8*0.218

Leewards*5*0*5*0*-1.467