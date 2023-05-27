Woman charged for robbing employer

File photo -

MARABELLA police have arrested and charged a woman who robbed her employer, with larceny servant.

The woman, 28, of Pointe-a-Pierre Road, Vistabella was employed at Persad’s Superstore, Marabella.

The theft was captured on the company’s CCTV cameras, upon review by the store manager, who was informed that the employer was stealing from the business.

The cameras were reviewed for May 21 and 22, where the employee reported cashed groceries but no groceries were on the counter.

It also showed her, on two other occasions, taking money from the cash tray totaling $471.76.

Police were called and Insp Donawa and a part of officers from the Marabella responded and conducted investigations which led to the arrest of the employee on Wednesday.

She is due to appear before a San Fernando Magistrate.