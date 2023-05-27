Webster-Roy: Report child abuse to the police

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy - Jeff Mayers

MINISTER in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy said he Children's Authority and the police investigate all reports of pregnancies of girls under 18, who live in state homes under the authority's purview.

She made this comment in response to a question from Princes Town MP Barry Padarath in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Padarath claimed there were reports of two teenage girls becoming pregnant at state homes.

Webster-Roy observed that Padarath seemed to have intimate information and knowledge about this matter.

She advised him and other people with such information, to report it to the police.

Webster-Roy said the authority handles these matters with utmost care.

A psychosocial assessment of the affected child and any other children in the home, she continued, is normally the first step in such matters.

Padarath asked when the authority reported the matter he mentioned, to the police.

He claimed the police asked him for information on this matter on May 16.

Webster-Roy did not answer this question.

She reiterated that when the authority investigates such matters, it also reports them to the police.

Webster-Roy said it was then up to the police as to how they proceed with their investigation.