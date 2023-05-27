Tobago couple to be laid to rest on June 1.

Christian Adams and his wife, Teresa Alleyne-Adams

THREE days of events have been organised to celebrate the lives of Tobago accident victims Christian and Teresa Alleyne-Adams.

The Mt St George couple were crushed to death on May 18 after a truck collided and fell on top of their SUV vehicle along the Claude Noel Highway, between Rockley Vale traffic lights and the Botanical Gardens lay-by.

On May 29, there will be a memorial and wake at the Scarborough Secondary School from 7pm. People are asked to wear white.

An event, titled A Celebration of Life, will be held from 11am-8pm on May 30 at Riseland.

The couple’s funeral and final send-off takes place on June 1 at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex from 9am.