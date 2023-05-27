Recognising depression

THE EDITOR: Are you depressed? Answer yes or no. Why are you depressed? Marriage?

We can all feel sad and worried about many things in this life. For instance, exams, conflict with individuals, a change of environment.

Extended, prolonged feelings of sadness affect our everyday life and point to depression.

The symptoms of depression include but are not limited to:

* Feeling grumpy

* Sleeplessness

* Eating or drinking more

* Gaining weight

The causes of depression can be attributed to:

* Life events

* Genetic dispositions

* Hormones

* A combination of the above factors

To combat depression we should speak to a competent individual, a teacher for instance.

It is imperative a depressed individual visits a medical doctor and be professionally treated for depression.

Help is out there. Seek it.

V RAMPERSAD

via e-mail