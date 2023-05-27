Privy Council here to stay

Anand Ramlogan -

THE EDITOR: Anand Ramlogan again, Faris Al-Rawi as usual, and that’s why the Privy Council should remain our final appellate court.

The Privy Council isn’t contaminated – and Minister Fitzgerald Hinds knows what tree to climb.

To hell with the narrative that the Privy Council does not suit our jurisdiction. It does not matter, it’s the law, black and white, not red and yellow.

You have to applaud the legal prowess of Ramlogan. He is a champion lawyer, a platinum senior counsel, and that is what it takes to get silk. Right, Senator Vieira?

Same for Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, who predicted the outcome. And this victory should put to bed any doubt of her leadership. She’s dishing out serious blows to the PNM in the courts.

Recently there was a media report that TT scored very low in a rule-of-law survey along those lines, which is even more concrete evidence to reinforce why the Privy Council should stay as our final court of appeal.

The Privy Council stays. The Caribbean Court of Justice no way, Jose. End of story.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas