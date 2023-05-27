MTI encourages staff to eat and enjoy local produce

Minister of Trade and Industry, Paula Gopee-Scoon interacts with “D Choubles Man” trade specialist Christian George after sampling the Trade Directorate’s chow creation. -

In an effort to build staff camaraderie and to encourage employees to choose and eat local, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) hosted its second employee chow competition, ChowDown II – the Rematch on May 19, at the ministry in Port of Spain.

The ministry’s six registered teams – Trade ’n Chow, Level Runaway Chow, PSD Chow Champions, Calypso Fiesta Chow, D Chow Addix and Chow Specialists – were required to use only local fruit and at least one vegetable to create their chows, a media release said.

Participants presented creations which included caraille, sugarcane, ochro, pumpkin, pak choi, pineapple, plums, five fingers, pommerac and more.

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon presented the prize to the winning team, Trade ’n Chow, and congratulated its members.

“I must commend staff for the teamwork and creativity displayed through the use of our local fruits and vegetables,” she said.

Categories in the competition included: Overall First Place, Most Creative Presentation and Most Uniformed. Among the judges were chow-lovers Zaak Mustapha Mohammed from Foodie Tales with Zaak and personnel from other ministries.

The ministry thanked Angostura Holdings Ltd. and the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation for sponsoring the winning hampers, the release said.