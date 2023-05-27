Hinds: I gave no approvals on Brent Thomas affair

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds on Friday said he gave no approval to members of the defence force to participate in the extraction of firearms supplier Brent Thomas from Barbados.

He was speaking in the House of Representatives in reply to a listed question by Opposition chief whip David Lee on behalf of Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.

Hinds said, "As it pertains to the Brent Thomas ruling, as minister, I was not involved in any form or fashion in the approval of officers from the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force for participation in the said operation. In this regard, the question is futile."

Naparima MP Rodney Charles asked what was the procedure to request foreign military assets.

Hinds said he would reply when Charles' query is filed under the correct standing order.

Charles said for foreign military aircraft to enter TT airspace, approval by the relevant minister of national security is required. Hinds accused Charles of being pedestrian.

"I did say in answer to the question on notice that I gave no such authority and therefore the question is futile and does not arise. He's now asking me further questions on the same question I've just answered," Hinds said.

Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein asked if Hinds had been involved in the approval of any of the officers involved in the Brent Thomas affair.

Hinds: "Again, again! Why is the member for Barataria/San Juan joining the member for Naparima in being that pedestrian? I have just answered. I have given no such approval."

Charles asked if Hinds knew who had given authorisation for the military aircraft.

Hinds: "Now he's gone from merely being pedestrian to hobbling along. I have answered the question and I maintain the answer I have given."