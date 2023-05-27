Gary Griffith: NTA is receiving councillor applications

Gary Griffith political leader of the National Transformation Alliance speaking at the party's public meeting at the Deigo Martin Central Community Centre in Diamondvale. - SUREASH CHOLAI

GARY Griffith, head of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), on Thursday said the party was receiving applications from individuals keen to be candidates in the upcoming local government elections.

He was reacting to the Prime Minister on Wednesday telling the House of Representatives that these elections would be held within 90 days of last Thursday's majority ruling by the Privy Council that decried the Government's attempt to extend current terms of corporations and councillors by one year.

"Currently, we are in the process of assessing applications from potential candidates to be screened for the upcoming local government elections."

Commenting on Dr Rowley's announcement, Griffith said, "It is clear that he made the announcement about local government elections under duress, and we are happy to see that the court has once again stopped his gallop to full blown dictatorship."

He accused Rowley of allegedly wanting to control public institutions such as the Police Service Commission, President’s House, and police service.

Alleging high-handedness by the PM, Griffith said, "So denying citizens the opportunity to vote is in keeping in line with the ethos of this Keith Rowley-led PNM.

"Thankfully institutions like the appeal court and the Privy Council stand in his way, which is why the decision by the law lords was inevitable.

"And just as inevitable, will be the loud and clear rejection Keith Rowley and the hierarchy of the PNM receives at hands and fingertips of a population, that has had enough of his steady march aimed at destroying TT’s democracy."

Saying reform may meet enthusiasm or resistance, he said the NTA's focus was to show the impact of stronger local government systems at community level.

"Devolution of power is a mechanism that I, as the political leader of the NTA, have discussed on numerous occasions.

"It is our responsibility to ensure that our constituents understand how this affects their fundamental needs."

Griffith said the pillars of the NTA included leadership, accountability, management, and measurement of performance (LAMP.)

"These four simple features are noticeably absent in our current governance reality, making them our primary objective.

"We aim to create an appreciation for the connection between the LAMP model, citizen participation, and placing power back into the hands of the people."