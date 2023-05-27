Cops arrest gun-toting man in Carenage
Western Division police arrested a man from Carenage man with a loaded a gun on Friday.
A police statement on Saturday said the police were on patrol along Seaview Hill when they stopped and searched a man who was “behaving suspiciously.”
The police found the gun with a magazine loaded with 19 rounds of ammunition.
The 35-year-old suspect is assisting officers in the investigation.
Charges were expected to be laid on Saturday.
Comments
"Cops arrest gun-toting man in Carenage"