Central Sports down Parkites, to reach T20 final

Kjorn Ottley of Central Sports, left, receives the player of the match award from TT Cricket Board treasurer Kiswah Chaitoo. - courtesy TT Cricket Board

CENTRAL Sports defeated Queen’s Park Cricket Club First XI by eight wickets in semi-final one of the TT Cricket Board T20 Festival at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Friday.

Queen’s Park posted 82/8 in an eight-over contest, because of rain. Darren Bravo top scored with 25 off 12 balls for Queen’s Park. Central Sports spinner Mark Deyal grabbed 4/26 in two overs.

Kjorn Ottley slammed 54 off 29 balls to steer Central Sports to 87/2 in 7.4 overs. Dexter Sween snatched 2/15 in two overs for the Parkites. The second semi-final was played after press time on Friday between Clarke Road United and PowerGen.

The final will be played on Saturday at 7.30 pm.

In semi-final two of the T20 premier II competition on Thursday night, Marchin Patriots booked a place in the final with an eight-wicket win over Defence Force.

Batting first, Defence Force scored 145/6 in 20 overs with Jordan Samkaran hitting nine fours and one six in his innings of 54 off 35 balls. Teshawn Castro was the best bowler for Patriots grabbing 3/13 in four overs.

Patriots were spectacular in the run chase getting to 149/2 in 17.3 overs with Adrian Ali belting 70 off 50 balls (ten fours, one six) and Hakeem Mitchell lashing 52 not out off 44 balls

Patriots will play the Premier League Under-19 team in the final on Saturday at 3 pm.