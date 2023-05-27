Blind Welfare Association raises awareness in Tobago

Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael leads the TT Blind Welfare Association in the Love Your Eyes Walkathon at the Scarborough Esplanade on May 26. - David Reid

The Trinidad and Tobago Blind Welfare Association has committed to being more active in Tobago.

Association president Felix Cazoe made the commitment on May 26 as the association hosted a walkathon and health fair at the Scarborough Esplanade. The event, held under the theme "Love Your Eyes," was a collaboration with the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection and the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA).

The association is the national association that champions and works for people who are blind, visually impaired or have low vision. The association is now in its 109th year.

In his remarks, Cazoe said the association has been putting in the work over the past three years and working consistently but quietly building a presence on the island.

“We have an office space at the Fairfield Complex, but we are working to secure the lease of a piece of land.”

He assured the Tobago public that when this is confirmed, a multi-storey, multi-purpose building will be built in Tobago.

He said the month of May was dedicated for blind awareness educational and awareness activities, with the closing event planned in Tobago.

The walk was aimed to bring awareness to blindness and visual challenges, while the Health Fair included visual and health screenings as well as information and advice from the Nutrition Unit of the TRHA. The fair also featured the sale of the association’s signature handicraft items.

Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, Dr Faith B Yisrael said eye health was critical.

“Vision loss is painful…there were quite a number of people on the island who had vision issues that could ​​have easily been rectified. It was one of the reasons we restarted the cataract backlog surgery programme in which we’ve had close to 500 successful surgeries. I have had first-hand testimonials from persons who were grateful for that. We continue to support the TT Blind Welfare Association.”

She said it was important to know what it takes to maintain eye health, including “nutrition, ensuring that your blood pressure/sugar are in check.”