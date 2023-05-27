Al-Rawi: More than $2b put into local government

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi, speak to the media at the ministry's Kent House, Long Circular Road, Maraval on Thursday. - Angelo Marcelle

RURAL Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi said Government's commitment to local government is reflected by a $2.7 billion allocation towards it in the 2022/2023.

Al-Rawi made this comment when he addressed a PNM public meeting at the San Fernando City Corporation on Thursday

Out of this figure, Al-Rawi said approximately $500 million is allocated towards infrastructural projects at the local government that will benefit the people.

He added that the UNC does not want that.

Al-Rawi said infrastructural developments within San Fernando provide evidence that local government is working to benefit the public.

He asked PNM supporters to compare this to what the UNC is offering as its local government sales pitch.

Al-Rawi said $1.59 billion is being spent to develop San Fernando on many different levels.

This figure includes $207 million for the construction of new housing in San Fernando.

On May 18, the Privy Council ruled that the decision to extend the life of local government corporations by a year was unlawful. But it did not deem the extension a constitutional breach or that it deprived people of the right to vote.

The extension began on December 3, 2022.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister said the House will sit on May 29, to approve legislation to validate acts of local government corporations between December and May 18 – the period during which the extension was in effect.

Once this legislation is approved, the election date will be announced.

Rowley hinted that the elections will be held within three months of May 18.

Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning claimed UNC councillors were abandoning the party and becoming independents because they are ashamed of the UNC.

"Show me your leader and I will show you your future."

Manning rejected efforts by the UNC to mislead the population about people losing their homes if they cannot pay property tax. Property tax is a key pillar in the local government reform.

Manning said in San Fernando, no residential homeowner will pay more than $1,000 per year. He added that revenues from property taxes will help local government corporations to provide various services to their burgesses.

Manning said the people of TT could always count of the PNM to get them out of trouble. He said the PNM preaches from "the gospel of truth."

Manning accused UNC MPs of focusing only on "lining their pockets."

He said the UNC buried TT under a "mountain of debt" between 2010 to 2015 and the PNM is still dealing with that.

"We have been working night and day to stabilise the economy."

Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell said local government reform will allow local government corporations to undertake cultural and sporting events to benefit their burgesses.

"That is the real election victory."

Mitchell cautioned the UNC against declaring victory before the elections are held.

"If it's elections they want, It's elections they will get."

He also said to date, Government has been able to get 1,000 nationals have found permanent jobs with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines.

He added that another 200 nationals have been employed by MSC Cruise Lines.

Mitchell said Carib beer and Angostura are among the products features on the menus of Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines.

He also predicted 350,000 cruise ship passengers and crews will be in TT in November.