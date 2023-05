TT Cycling Road Championships this weekend

THE TT Cycling Federation's National Road Championships pedal off on Saturday at the Frankie Boodram International Raceway, Wallerfield. The race takes off at 7am and will see action in the tinymites, juveniles and masters categories.

The Wallerfield course is 1.6km per lap.

The championship continues on Sunday on the Caroni circuit, which is 2.89km per lap.