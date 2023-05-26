North Coast Jazz starts this Friday

Mungal Patasar - ANGELO MARCELLE

Sound will ring through the heart of the north this weekend as Blanchisseuse readies itself for North Coast Jazz and Heritage Festival.

It was announced earlier this year that the event, from May 26-28, will feature some of the most popular faces on TT’s music scene such as Mungal Patasar, Nisa, Stacey Sobers and Duvone Stewart, all accompanied by the Dean Williams Quintet.

This is Patasar’s first time at the event and he is expected to release a new CD there.

Although Jazz in Blanchisseuse is the night of music, there is a weekend of events for those attending.

It starts on May 26 with its movie night, at which the 2018 movie Hero: The Extraordinary Life and Times of Ulric Cross will be shown. There will also be turtle-watching that night, along with music from the North Coast Pan Serenaders.

On May 27, Jazz in Blanchisseuse will feature the Burt Marcellin-led Brass 2 the World, with vocalists Heaven “Snakey” Charles, Amrika Mutroo, Kyle “KC” Cowie and soca icons Ronnie McIntosh and Austin “SuperBlue” Lyons.

Members of the community will host a brunch on Sunday that North Coast Jazz patrons can also attend.

In an interview, one of its organisers, former Port of Spain mayor Louis Lee Sing, said, “This year we have an exciting programme. We have some very interesting, new artistes. We have ensured that we build on the heritage component of the jazz, which is to say, the art, craft and cuisine.

“In addition, we are doing our damnedest to ensure all of our support services, for example, our park and ride (PTSC bus transport from the Paddock, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, to the festival grounds) – that it operates efficiently.

“The demand for people wanting to take the park and ride has grown considerably.”

The organisers have also worked with the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) to have Bus It Rides to and from the event on May 27.

There is a five per cent discount for groups of four or more.