Miatas, motorbikes in circuit racing at Wallerfield on Sunday

Barbados's Zane Maloney (left) and TT's Kristian Boodosingh compete in a Radical SR3 race at the Wallerfield Raceway on October 9, 2022. FILE PHOTO/NICHOLAS BHAJAN -

SKILL and speed will be tested on Sunday as round two of the TT Automobile Sports Association (TTASA) Circuit Racing Championship takes off at 10 am, the Frankie Boodram International Raceway in Wallerfield.

TTASA president Ashton Eligon is excited as he anticipates a day of competitive racing. "We have a full grid of all the Miatas – 15. It's all identical cars. It's up to the drivers; same size, same compound.

"We have 15 motorbikes (registered), up to last night. Normally we have a couple latecomers," Eligon told Newsday on Friday.

He said a few circuit cars and drag racing cars have been on display at locations around the country to build hype towards the event. "From all the past events, this one definitely is gonna be bigger.The numbers that we're seeing, we expect to see a big turnout."

H urged racing fans to head to Wallerfield on Sunday.

"Come out. We definitely gonna have a bigger crowd because we have more track participation. This is the first time we gonna have 15 motorbikes. The grid is numbered up to 20. The fans want to see side-by-side racing; the overtakes; they wanna see a bunch down the track.

"We have a few newcomers; we welcome them. We want to encourage the guys whose cars haven't come out for a while and those who are repairing, we want to encourage them to come out. We want bring it back to how it was in the 1980s and 1990s with thousands of spectators."

He said safety is important and the event will adhere to strict standards.

"We had a drivers' briefing last night. We're gonna put in one more (race) marshal. Normally we have four marshal stations, we gonna put in one additional. We've identified all the scrutineers. The race director and competition chair and all safety protocols are in place for this event.

"We gonna scrutineer not only in the beginning but all day. So if somebody has a breakage, we gonna see what repair was done if it is in keeping with all safety protocols."

There will be three other rounds of circuit racing later in the year. The Radical Series, featuring cars from Guyana and Barbados, will be held from June to July.