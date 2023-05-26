Dexter Sween's 110 leads Barataria to North Zone T20 win

Barataria Ball Players batsman Dexter Sween struck an unbeaten 110. -

A CENTURY from Dexter Sween propelled Barataria Ball Players to an eight-wicket win over Combine All Stars Sports Club when the North Zone T20 competition continued at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex on Thursday night.

Combine All Stars would have felt confident after posting a healthy 173/5 in 20 overs, in the group-one fixture.

Keshan Roopnarine showed form hitting five fours and five sixes in his knock of 71 off 43 deliveries. Rondell Ramlogan played a useful 32 off 26 balls, an inning which included six fours.

Derron Wilson was the best bowler for Barataria, grabbing 2/37.

In response, Barataria got to 174/2 in 17.2 overs to complete a comprehensive victory.

Sween and Joey Samuel’s opening partnership placed Barataria in a commanding position as it was worth 111 runs in less than 11 overs.

Samuel fell for 41 off 35 balls (five fours), but Sween could not be stopped, ending on 110 not out off only 54 deliveries. He struck 11 fours and six sixes.

Ramlogan tried his best to limit Barataria, grabbing 2/29 in four overs.

The top two teams in each of the two groups will advance to the semi-finals on June 3 and the final will be played on June 4.

The entire tournament is being contested at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

WEEKEND FIXTURES:

Saturday

Glenora vs Police, 2 pm

North Coast vs Pole Nine, 6.30 pm

Sunday

Barataria Ball Players vs Shannon Sports Club, 2 pm

Savannah Boys vs Santa Cruz, 6.30 pm